Ritz Theater to reopen in May

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - For the past year, the Ritz in Blytheville has had to keep its doors closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ritz Publicity Chair Allison Jones says they have had to get creative to keep the Blytheville community entertained.
“We started our drive-in movies during the pandemic,” Jones said. “We have a big screen in our back parking lot on the backside of the building.”
In May, the Ritz plans to reopen its doors to the public, beginning with a showing of Sing in the auditorium on May 8, along with a concert starring contestants from The Voice season 17.
On June 11, Blytheville will have a grand reopening event with Atlanta-based band “Big Beyond” to headline.
David Lyttle -- executive director for Ritz Theater -- says they plan to continue to follow COVID-19 guidelines.
“Many patrons have gotten their shots already and that’s great news, but we still need to protect each other from the virus,” said Lyttle.
Lyttle mentioned there will be hand sanitizers placed strategically throughout the theatre.
Ritz Theater will recommend -- but not require -- masks and social distancing in respect of people’s health and safety.
For details on upcoming events and ticket information, click here.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.