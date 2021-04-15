Silver Alert issued for Cleburne County man

CLEBURNE CO., Ark. (KAIT) - The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office has requested a Silver Alert for a man missing since Wednesday.
The Arkansas State Police sent the Silver Alert for David Laverne Vankleek, 71, of Higden.
He was last seen on Bobby Road in Higden, near Highway 92. Authorities say he has cuts on his face, above his eyebrow and his lip from a fall.
Vankleek was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue t-shirt, a blue jean jacket and black shoes. He is 5′7″, weighs about 200 pounds and has gray curly hair with blue eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Cleburne County deputies at 501-362-8291.
