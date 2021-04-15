Students prepare to open the doors to community for 12th annual plant sale

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Even though there’s a bit of a chill in the air, you can still get a jump start on buying those plants you want to set out.
Jonesboro’s Health Wellness and Environmental Studies Magnet School will host their 12th annual plant sale this Friday, April 16 from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
From peppers to tomatoes, flowers to herbs...even vegetable starters like cucumbers, pumpkin and watermelon will be available for purchase.
All were grown by the students at the school, including fifth-grader Tia Trammell.
“We plant them by seed, we sell them and people plant them in their yards. Knowing that HWES did that and it’s in their yards, it’s very worth the while for us,” Trammell said.
Friday is a “virtual” learning day for students--so they won’t be there.
But, all members of the community are invited to the plant sale.
The school is located at 1001 Rosemond and the sale will take place in the gym, off Greenwood Street.
