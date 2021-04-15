JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The best disc golfers in the world are in town this weekend.
The 5th annual Play It Again Sports Jonesboro Open begins Friday morning at Disc Side of Heaven (3255 Strawfloor Drive). It’s a three day event with a professional and amateur leaderboard. Calvin Heimburg is the defending men’s pro champ, Paige Pierce has won all 4 women’s pro events in Jonesboro. A Greenwood native is one of the best in the world. Kevin Jones is the reigning Disc Golf Pro Tour Champion. Jonesboro native Nathanael Cole is also in action this week.
154 players are in the field. 124 are on the men’s side, 30 on the women’s side. You can see more tournament information here.
Spectators are allowed to watch the tournament. Here’s some more info from the Jonesboro Open:
Although spectators will be allowed, there are some precautions that will remain in place for the tournament, including limiting the number of spectators and minimizing the contact between spectators and players. There will be two different types of Spectator Passes available: VIP Pass and a Regular Pass. Only those with a VIP Pass will be allowed to walk and follow players on the course. All other spectators will be limited to viewing areas on the property. Those viewing areas include behind the first hole tee box, behind the first hole basket, near the fourth hole’s basket and “Party Hill”.
The VIP Pass will include a weekend-long pass to enter the tournament, a Disc Side of Heaven koozie, a personalized badge, a lanyard and a D2 400 Spectrum custom-stamped disc from Prodigy. Those with VIP Passes will be able to choose to follow the MPO Chase Card, MPO Lead Card and/or the FPO Lead Card. The VIP Passes will be $75 each, and there will only be 100 available.
Regular Spectator Passes will be $10 for a Daily Pass or $20 for a Weekend Pass. The Weekend Pass is good for admission all three days of the tournament. There will be 250 Weekend Passes available and 100 Daily Passes per day. All Spectator Passes will be available exclusively on-line starting Friday, April 2, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To get to the link, go to JonesboroOpen.com and hit the button that says, “For Tickets”.
Those that are playing on the Amateur side of the Jonesboro Open will not be required to purchase a Spectator Pass to watch from the viewing areas. Amateur players are allowed to purchase VIP passes if they want the opportunity to follow out on the course and get the commemorative items.
As with all areas of this year’s event, a portion of the proceeds from the passes will go to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
