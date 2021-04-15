5th annual Play It Again Sports Jonesboro Open begins Friday

Although spectators will be allowed, there are some precautions that will remain in place for the tournament, including limiting the number of spectators and minimizing the contact between spectators and players. There will be two different types of Spectator Passes available: VIP Pass and a Regular Pass. Only those with a VIP Pass will be allowed to walk and follow players on the course. All other spectators will be limited to viewing areas on the property. Those viewing areas include behind the first hole tee box, behind the first hole basket, near the fourth hole’s basket and “Party Hill”.