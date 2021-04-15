Thayer man arrested in child molestation case

THAYER, Mo. (KAIT) - A Missouri man faces three child molestation charges after his arrest this week, according to court records.
Matthew Dale Forschler, 48, of Thayer, was arrested on a warrant, alleging three counts of child molestation-4th degree. The court records noted that the three charges were Class E felonies in Missouri.
The court records provided no specifics as to when the allegations happened.
A $2,500 bond was set Wednesday for Forschler, who will appear in court May 12 in Alton.
