Union City woman charged with murder; shooting victim identified

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - A Union City, Tennessee woman is facing a murder charge after a shooting victim did not survive.
Ashley Brown, 29, has been charged with second degree murder in connection with a shooting in Martin on Wednesday, April 14.
Police were called to 200 North Lindell St. around 4 p.m. and learned that three women were fighting in a parking lot.
Officers said one woman shot another woman with a handgun.
The victim, identified as 41-year-old Alisha Gadlen, was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said a handgun was recovered at the scene.
Brown was taken into custody and booked into the Weakly County Detention Center.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.