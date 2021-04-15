West Memphis mayor requests $90k for police body-worn cameras

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis police may soon be getting body cameras.
Thursday, the mayor asked the city council to approve $90,000 to buy body cameras for officers.
West Memphis police already have cameras in patrol cars and officers wear microphones but mayor Marco McClendon told WMC Action News 5 the body cameras will offer another layer of protection for officers and the public especially with what has happened across the nation involving police and citizens.
“It allows me to maintain and make sure my police officers are treating you right during a stop,” he said. “Some of the allegations we get against our police officers we can clear it up even if they didn’t do it. Also clear them from those accusations as well.”
McClendon said it also protects citizens if officers do not act properly.
He said the department has enough money in the budget for the body cameras.
