April 16: What you need to know

Weather Headlines
Our upcoming disturbance may produce less rainfall than previously expected.
In fact, the rain forecast trended about a quarter-inch lower with the bulk of the rain holding off until tonight.
Expect cool and cloudy conditions today with highs only reaching the low 60s.
We can’t rule out a couple of showers early.
Unseasonably cool temperatures continue into the weekend under cloudy skies.
Sunshine returns early next week, prompting a warming trend into the upper 60s.
News Headlines
“Gut punch.” Thirty years to the day after he gunned down a Region 8 police officer, the state parole board considered a convicted murderer’s plea for clemency.
COVID-19 is forcing some Region 8 schools to move their annual proms.
Help wanted! The pandemic has brought staffing challenges to many rural hospitals in Region 8.
A man shot and killed 8 people at a FedEx facility overnight before turning the gun on himself. We’ll have the latest details at the top of the hour.
