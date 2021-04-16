Arkansas State baseball falls to UT Arlington in series opener

Facing a two-run deficit in the ninth, the Arkansas State baseball team had the winning run at the plate and nobody out, but could not complete the rally, falling to UT Arlington 7-5 Friday night at Tomlinson Stadium.
The Red Wolves (9-18, 4-6 SBC) faced an early 4-0 deficit but took a 5-4 lead in the seventh. However, the Mavericks (15-18, 6-4) reclaimed the lead with a three-run eighth and held off the A-State rally.
Liam Hicks reached base four times in five trips to the plate, walking twice and knocking a pair of singles while Jaylon Deshazier and Blake McCutchen each tallied two hits apiece. Sky-Lar Culver led the way with two RBI on his two-run single in the seventh.
Brandon Hudson drew the start for A-State, pitching 6.0 innings and allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits with a career-high six strikeouts to two walks. Hudson matched his career-long innings pitched in the no-decision. Jake Algee took the loss for the Red Wolves, tossing 2.0 innings in relief of Hudson, allowing three runs on three hits and walking a pair. Josh Albat pitched a shutout ninth, allowing one hit and striking out one.
UTA starter Carlos Tavera hurled 5.2 shutout innings, striking out nine and walking four and did not factor into the decision. After reliever Zach Norris gave up all five of A-State’s runs, Tanner King came in and pitched 1.1 innings, garnering the win for UTA. Michael Wong came in and pitched the ninth to notch the save for the Mavericks.
A pitcher’s duel early, UTA plated four runs in the third to take a 4-0 lead. The Mavericks’ first run came on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch to Connor Aube that plated Phillip Childs. Then, a three-run double by Dylan Paul unloaded the bases, scoring Aube, JD Wadleigh and Cason Gregory.
A-State got on the board in the seventh when a wild pitch by Norris allowed Drew Tipton to scamper home from third to make it 4-1. The Red Wolves then began to click offensively and string together hits. A single by Deshazier drove in Hicks, then a wild pitch allowed Klutts to score from third. Culver then delivered a clutch two-strike, two-out single up the middle to drive in Tyler Duncan and Deshazier, giving the Scarlet and Black a 5-4 lead through seven innings.
The Mavericks responded in the eighth, reclaiming a 6-5 lead on a two-run homer by Anthony Dominguez. A sacrifice squeeze by Gregory then drove in Josh Minjarez for UTA’s seventh run of the game.
NEXT UP
A-State looks to even the series at 6 p.m. Saturday versus the Mavericks. The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN+ while the radio broadcast can be heard on 95.3 The Ticket.
SOCIAL MEDIA
