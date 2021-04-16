Arkansas State baseball falls to UT Arlington in series opener

A-State got on the board in the seventh when a wild pitch by Norris allowed Drew Tipton to scamper home from third to make it 4-1. The Red Wolves then began to click offensively and string together hits. A single by Deshazier drove in Hicks, then a wild pitch allowed Klutts to score from third. Culver then delivered a clutch two-strike, two-out single up the middle to drive in Tyler Duncan and Deshazier, giving the Scarlet and Black a 5-4 lead through seven innings.