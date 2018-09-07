Cool Weekend with Lingering Shower Chances

Another round of showers moves through overnight, and a few lingering showers move through on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures look cool over the weekend as lows stay in the 40s and highs in the low 60s. Temperatures may rise into the mid-60s, but a strong cold front is expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon. While we may see a few showers, the cold behind the front is the largest impact. Many could wake up in the 30s Wednesday morning. A widespread frost is the biggest concern though a few could see a light freeze. We’ll let you know more as we get closer.