Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated April 16 at 3:56 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 3:45 p.m., Friday, April 16, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 333,186 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 261,214 confirmed cases
    • 71,972 probable cases
  • 325,550 recoveries
  • 1,892 active cases
    • 1,285 confirmed active cases
    • 607 probable active cases
  • 5,692 total deaths
    • 4,520 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,172 deaths among probable cases
  • 152 currently hospitalized
    • 50 in ICU
    • 15 on ventilators
  • 3,468,392 people total have been tested
    • 8.9% positive PCR tests
    • 15.6% positive antigen tests
  • 3,122,143 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Friday, April 16:

  1. Pulaski: 31
  2. Benton: 23
  3. Lonoke: 19

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,111 26 2,983 102 21,443
Clay 1,734 11 1,673 50 18,214
Cleburne 1,960 13 1,873 73 22,618
Craighead 13,213 102 12,932 178 121,100
Crittenden 5,939 39 5,802 96 42,908
Cross 1,935 9 1,877 49 16,541
Greene 6,055 28 5,951 75 49,326
Independence 3,735 13 3,600 122 42,076
Jackson 3,210 1 3,170 38 27,256
Lawrence 2,081 11 2,027 43 15,340
Mississippi 5,784 22 5,655 107 41,025
Poinsett 3,140 20 3,043 77 27,676
Randolph 2,076 12 2,017 47 20,146
St. Francis 3,555 21 3,493 41 31,161
Sharp 1,571 17 1,509 45 17,547
Stone 984 1 953 30 12,194
White 7,890 48 7,722 118 53,819
Woodruff 642 7 623 12 8,626

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

