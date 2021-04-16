Fans anticipating Pack Day Spring Game

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a year of reduced crowds gathering at Centennial Bank Stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans are elated to be back for the Red Wolves’ Pack Day Spring Game.
“Everyone’s going to be at the game and I’m excited,” said Jenny Keller, a grad student.
Keller mentioned that it almost feels “normal” to be able to be around friends and family on Saturday.
Red Wolf fan Paul Carter says he is looking forward to seeing how Coach Butch Jones plans to take the team up to the top this year.
“I think folks are excited to see what Coach Jones is going to bring to the table,” said Carter.
Brad Hamilton, another fan, could not agree more.
“I think he’ll rise to the occasion and take ‘em high,” Hamilton said.
Fans are still encouraged to wear a mask and follow Arkansas Department of Health guidelines.
