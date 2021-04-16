Investigation underway after 8 people killed at FedEx facility in Indiana

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With more than 600,000 team members Memphis-based FedEx is grieving the loss of eight employees who died after a shooting at a FedEx Ground Facility in Indianapolis Thursday night.
In a letter released Friday, FedEx CEO Fred Smith called the shooting senseless and devastating.
”Our priority right now is in responding to the situation on the ground and helping our team members and law enforcement. We have a team onsite in Indianapolis to provide support, and we are making counselors available,” Smith said.
Authorities say the gunman fired shots inside and outside of the facility.
WMC Action News 5 worked to find out more about security protocols at those facilities.
We asked the shipping giant for details on FedEx’s security procedures in Memphis and Indianapolis, and if any changes would be made as a result of the shooting.
The company said it does not publicly disclose security processes and procedures, but that, “safety is a top priority and FedEx Ground has a policy regarding employee conduct as well as workplace violence awareness and prevention procedures.”
Many employees spent much of the morning waiting to reunite with their families as they didn’t have cell phones while working.
We also asked FedEx about the Company’s cell phone policy in which a spokesperson said access to phones while working is limited.
”To support safety protocols and minimize potential distractions around package sortation equipment and dock operations, cell phone access within certain areas of FedEx Ground Feild Operations is limited to authorized team members.”
WMC Action News 5 asked FedEx officials if there were any Memphis-based employees working in Indianapolis at the time of the shootings.
We have not heard back.
