Man arrested after lengthy standoff with Jonesboro police

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A $250,000 cash bond was set Friday for a Central Arkansas man who was involved in a nearly six-and-a-half-hour standoff with Jonesboro police Thursday evening.
Walter Dale Hatton, 36, of Lonoke, was arrested around 12 a.m. Friday on suspicion of terroristic threatening-1st degree and possession of firearms by certain persons in the case.
According to Jonesboro Police Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, officers went to a home on Krewson Street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday about someone who was reportedly armed.
Smith said police believe Hatton had made threats earlier in the evening. According to the probable cause paperwork filed in the case, Hatton stated during the “P/C that he will do it again instead of giving up.”
Jonesboro police said in an incident report that Hatton threatened a woman and sent her three videos, threatening to shoot her.
Officers also spoke with the woman.
“She stated that (Hatton) started threatening her earlier in the week because he was mad at her for letting his girlfriend stay with her but not him. He also claims (victim) stole some of his money,” Jonesboro police said. “She stated to me that she feared for her safety because he had already previously fired a gun around her house.”
The probable cause paperwork also noted that while providing no specifics, Hatton had eight violent arrests, three FTA or absconding, two possession of firearms by certain persons and two narcotics arrests in his criminal history.
Hatton is being held in the Craighead County jail, awaiting a May 28 circuit court date.
