New law to help educate, help Arkansans impacted by Alzheimer’s and dementia

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new state law will help people impacted, either directly or indirectly, from Alzheimer’s and dementia with a woman saying she is hopeful that the law will give people a helping hand.
According to a report from KARK, HB1434 was signed into law earlier this year.
The law created the Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Advisory Council in the state of Arkansas, plus provided for the implementation of a state Alzheimer’s plan.
Kerry Jordan, who has been a nursing professor for nearly 30 years, said her parents have been battling the issue.
“My dad is in the middle stages of dementia,” Jordan told KARK. “And my mother is also experiencing some cognitive issues.”
Jordan said caregivers often face burnout when it comes to helping people.
David Cook, an official with the Arkansas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, said the law will help provide public awareness, additional training and deal with healthcare shortages.
KARK reported that the council will also work on increasing access for patients to adult daycares and using telehealth to help people in rural areas.
