Friday featured conference showdowns on the diamond along with non-conference tilts.
Region 8 HS Spring Sports Scoreboard (4/16/21)
Jonesboro 7, Brookland 3 (Baseball)
Brookland 9, Westside 5 (Softball)
Brookland 6, Westside 4 (Softball)
Walnut Ridge 4, Rivercrest 1 (Baseball)
Rivercrest 8, Walnut Ridge 2 (Baseball)
Hoxie 3, Harrisburg 2 (Softball)
Jonesboro 2, Searcy 0 (Boys Soccer)
Searcy 4, Jonesboro 0 (Girls Soccer)
Tuckerman 5, Valley View 3 (Softball)
Nettleton 2, Marion 0 (Boys Soccer)
Nettleton 0, Marion 0 (Girls Soccer)
Pocahontas 9, Nettleton 5 (Baseball)
Tuckerman 5, Salem 3 (Baseball)
Pangburn 7, Paragould 3 (Baseball)
Buffalo Island Central 9, East Poinsett County 2 (Baseball)
East Poinsett County 20, Buffalo Island Central 0 (Softball)
Melbourne 19, Cedar Ridge 3 (Baseball)
Melbourne 15, Cedar Ridge 5 (Baseball)
Melbourne 3, Cedar Ridge 2 (Softball)
Midland 11, White County Central 2 (Softball)
Armorel 11, Marked Tree 2 (Softball)
McCrory 3, Carlisle 2 (Softball)
Izard County 1, Shirley 0 (Softball)
Shirley 5, Izard County 4 (Softball)
