Region 8 HS Spring Sports Scoreboard (4/16/21)

The Hurricane won a non-conference game on Friday.
By Chris Hudgison | April 16, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT - Updated April 16 at 9:54 PM

Friday featured conference showdowns on the diamond along with non-conference tilts.

Jonesboro 7, Brookland 3 (Baseball)

Jonesboro baseball gets road win at Brookland

Brookland 9, Westside 5 (Softball)

Brookland 6, Westside 4 (Softball)

Brookland softball sweeps Westside in Strike Out Cancer doubleheader

Walnut Ridge 4, Rivercrest 1 (Baseball)

Walnut Ridge and Rivercrest split 3A-3 baseball doubleheader

Rivercrest 8, Walnut Ridge 2 (Baseball)

Hoxie 3, Harrisburg 2 (Softball)

Hoxie beats Harrisburg in 3A-3 softball matchup

Jonesboro 2, Searcy 0 (Boys Soccer)

Searcy 4, Jonesboro 0 (Girls Soccer)

Tuckerman 5, Valley View 3 (Softball)

Nettleton 2, Marion 0 (Boys Soccer)

Nettleton 0, Marion 0 (Girls Soccer)

Pocahontas 9, Nettleton 5 (Baseball)

Tuckerman 5, Salem 3 (Baseball)

Pangburn 7, Paragould 3 (Baseball)

Buffalo Island Central 9, East Poinsett County 2 (Baseball)

East Poinsett County 20, Buffalo Island Central 0 (Softball)

Melbourne 19, Cedar Ridge 3 (Baseball)

Melbourne 15, Cedar Ridge 5 (Baseball)

Melbourne 3, Cedar Ridge 2 (Softball)

Midland 11, White County Central 2 (Softball)

Armorel 11, Marked Tree 2 (Softball)

McCrory 3, Carlisle 2 (Softball)

Izard County 1, Shirley 0 (Softball)

Shirley 5, Izard County 4 (Softball)

