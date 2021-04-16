47th annual Silky Sullivan St. Patrick’s Parade returns to Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The #1 tourist destination in Tennessee wants to welcome people back with a parade.
The Beale Street Merchants Association announced the 47th annual Silky Sullivan St. Patrick’s Parade will take place on the iconic Memphis street in May.
Usually, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Beale Street takes place in March and it’s usually a huge event.
But because of COVID-19, the 2020 and 2021 parades were canceled.
Several weeks ago, club and restaurant owners had an idea.
“When we found out that Memphis in May was not going to have the Music Fest on the May 1st weekend,” said Joellyn Sullivan, owner of Silky O’Sullivan’s, “our little antenna at the Beale Street Merchants Association just went up and said. what if? What if that’s enough time for the city and health department to feel comfortable with something like an open-air parade down Beale Street again?”
The Shelby County Health Department and the City of Memphis permit office both approved the parade.
It will take place Saturday, May 1 from 3 to 4 p.m.
The route travels four blocks down Beale from Fourth to Second Street.
You will be expected to mask up and socially distance.
If your group or club would like to participate, fill out the application here: https://bit.ly/3svYZRL.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, April 26.
