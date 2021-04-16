Two men working to open livestock auction near Thayer, Mo.

Two men working to open livestock auction near Thayer, Mo.
Two local businessmen, Marty Crews and Andy Mills, plan to open a livestock auction between Thayer, Missouri and Mammoth Spring, Arkansas. (Source: KY3)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 16, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT - Updated April 16 at 5:41 PM

THAYER, Mo. (KAIT/KY3) - A new business in Thayer, Missouri will create jobs and generate new revenue for the area.

According to a report from KY3, two local businessmen, Marty Crews and Andy Mills, plan to open a livestock auction between Thayer, Missouri and Mammoth Spring, Arkansas.

Crews and Mills said they hope to have the sale barn, along with a restaurant, up and running in about a year.

“It will create somewhere between 25 and 30 jobs, three-quarters of which will be part-time and the rest will be full-time,” said Marty Crews of Mo-Ark Stockyards, LLC. “We’re hoping with the support of our local producers to run between 1500 and 2000 cattle a week.”

“We’re excited. Marty and Andy first came to me with it,” said Thayer mayor Ken Cotham. “We’re going to do whatever we can do to make it a success for them.”

Crews says his grandfather, Homer Crews, opened the very first sale barn in Thayer, some 70 years ago.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.