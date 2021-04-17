A-State baseball drops game two vs. UTA

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
JONESBORO, Ark. (4/17/21) – On Saturday night at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field, the Arkansas State baseball team dropped a 9-2 decision to UT Arlington.
The Red Wolves (9-19, 4-7 SBC) cut UTA’s early 3-1 lead in half, but the Mavericks (16-18, 7-4) plated two runs each in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to extend the deficit.
Drew Tipton led A-State with a pair of hits, including a two-out double in the ninth. Brandon Hager and Ben Klutts each drove in a run, with Klutts coming via solo homer in the fourth.
Will Nash drew the start for A-State, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out three in 4.0 innings, taking the loss. Tyler Jeans then pitched 3.0 innings of relief before Max Charlton and Bryce Bartlett tossed an inning apiece to close it out. A-State pitchers struck out 14 UTA batters and walked four.
Kody Bullard pitched a quality start for the Mavericks and earned his sixth win of the year, tossing 6.0 innings and allowing two runs on four hits with eight strikeouts. Logan Austin and Tanner King came in and closed out the contest with a combined 3.0 shutout innings.
Josh Minjarez led UTA with three hits, two of them home runs, and driving in three runs. Boone Montgomery, Connor Aube, Dylan Paul and Andrew Miller each tallied a pair of hits.
UTA struck first in the second on an RBI single by Cason Gregory to score Anthony Dominguez. A-State evened it in the bottom of the inning when Tyler Duncan scored on the RBI single by Hager.
The Mavericks added two more in the third on an RBI double by Paul and a run-scoring single by Miller. The Red Wolves cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the fourth when Klutts sent the first pitch of the frame over the wall in left field to make it 3-2. The homer was Klutts’ third of the year.
Minjarez led off the sixth with a solo shot to left, then Gregory scored on a fielding error on a Montgomery single. Minjarez went yard again in the seventh, this time a two-run homer driving in Miller. In the eighth, UTA added two more on a pair of RBI singles by Aube and Paul to round out the scoring.
NEXT UP
A-State looks to salvage the final game of the series at 1 p.m. Sunday versus the Mavericks. The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN+ while the radio broadcast can be heard on 95.3 The Ticket.
