A-State students hold 5K for Lymphoma research

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens came out for a 5K at Arkansas State University benefiting the Lymphoma Research Foundation and to honor the Freeman family who is affected by lymphoma.
The event was put on by A-State’s Student Occupational Therapy Association.
“I mean, it’s very important to us. It’s our program supporting one of our cohorts, and it’s getting other people in the community to come out and support us as well and get everybody together,” said student president Erin Eckert.
Over $700 was raised Saturday.
Eckert put the event together and says it feels great to give back.
“It’s absolutely amazing. I took the president position to be able to do things like this, so actually seeing it all come together and to be able to make a donation like that and just bringing people together like this, it’s been really amazing,” said Eckert.
To donate to the Student Occupational Therapy Association, you can send money through Cash App to $AStateSOTA.
To donate to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, click here.
