A-State Track & Field wraps up Red Wolves Open

JONESBORO, Ark. (4/17/21) – When Arkansas State track and field’s Bennett Pascoe and Pauline Meyer toe the start line, there’s a good chance something big is about to happen.
That happened Saturday at the Red Wolves Open, as both took down school records in the 1500m at the A-State Track and Field Complex. Meyer broke her second school record in as many weeks, clocking a time of 4:26.22 to win the women’s 1500m, giving her five school records to her credit.
Pascoe followed it up shortly thereafter by breaking Bob Giersberg’s 1968 record with a time of 3:45.27 in the men’s 1500m, highlighting five personal-best times by Red Wolves in the event.
A-State totaled 15 event victories, while Red Wolves finished as the top attached athletes in 18 events across the two-day meet. The Scarlet and Black also achieved an impressive 29 total personal bests on the weekend.
Eron Carter posted personal bests in all three of his events on the weekend – on Friday in the javelin (52.02m | 170-8.0) and hammer (60.62m | 198-10.0) then on Saturday in the discus (54.05m | 177-4.0).
Grace Flowers took the women’s hammer throw on Friday with a personal-best 58.99m (193-6.0) to move up to second in school history in the event. Evangelynn Harris won the women’s shot put while Babette Vandeput earned her third straight win in the women’s discus.
In the high jump, Frank Massey notched a big personal best to win his event, clearing 2.17m (7-1.5) to move up to seventh in A-State outdoor history. Allie Hensley just missed a PR of her own, clearing 1.73m (5-8.0) to win the women’s high jump.
Ke’Von Holder clocked a time of 14.29 to win the 110m hurdles while Will Glass ran a personal-best 14.90 to place third. In the 100m hurdles, Rainee Bowers won with a blistering 13.59 that ranks fourth in school history, leading three Red Wolves who earned personal-best times in the event.
A-State took victories in both 800m races, with Seth Waters winning the men’s race in 1:53.96 and Kayla Wade winning on the women’s side in a personal-best 2:18.80.
On Friday in the pole vault, both Lauren Beauchamp and Bradley Jelmert were the top collegiate athletes in their flights, placing second overall.
