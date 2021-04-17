Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated April 17 at 4:10 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 4 p.m., Saturday, April 17, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 333,407 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 261,375 confirmed cases
    • 72,032 probable cases
  • 325,701 recoveries
  • 1,960 active cases
    • 1,336 confirmed active cases
    • 624 probable active cases
  • 5,693 total deaths
    • 4,520 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,173 deaths among probable cases
  • 153 currently hospitalized
    • 54 in ICU
    • 20 on ventilators
  • 3,472,900 people total have been tested
    • 8.9% positive PCR tests
    • 15.6% positive antigen tests
  • 3,126,413 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Saturday, April 17:

  1. Pulaski: 38
  2. Lonoke: 22
  3. Washington: 20

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,114 27 2,985 102 21,481
Clay 1,736 12 1,674 50 18,226
Cleburne 1,961 14 1,873 73 22,626
Craighead 13,219 98 12,942 178 121,260
Crittenden 5,947 45 5,804 96 42,978
Cross 1,935 9 1,877 49 16,552
Greene 6,059 29 5,954 75 49,377
Independence 3,737 15 3,600 122 42,118
Jackson 3,210 1 3,170 38 27,265
Lawrence 2,083 13 2,027 43 15,383
Mississippi 5,791 26 5,658 107 41,058
Poinsett 3,143 23 3,043 77 27,860
Randolph 2,080 13 2,020 47 20,162
St. Francis 3,557 20 3,496 41 31,182
Sharp 1,572 18 1,509 45 17,560
Stone 984 1 953 30 12,203
White 7,893 49 7,724 118 53,851
Woodruff 644 9 622 13 8,632

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

