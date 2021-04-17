Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center hosts volunteer meet and greet

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center had a volunteer meet and greet Saturday.
People learned more about volunteer opportunities and signed up to get involved, all while enjoying some free food.
Volunteer coordinator Elizabeth Kimble says the center offers several opportunities for people to get involved with gardening, animal care, nature preservation, photography, and more.
“Volunteer work is extremely important. I know, as an employer, when I go through scholarship applications for Girl Scouts and things like that, volunteer opportunities really stand out to me. It’s a great way to get your organizations involved,” said Kimble.
To volunteer, you must be 18 years or older, fill out an application, and pass a background check.
For more on volunteer opportunities and programs offered, call 870-933-6787.
