Gray beats Red in Arkansas State Pack Day Spring Game

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans got their first glimpse of Arkansas State football under Butch Jones. They saw plenty of promise on offense and defense.
Layne Hatcher threw for 237 yards and 2 TD as the Gray beat the Red 20-7 Saturday in the Pack Day Spring Game. The Red defense picked him off three times, two of them by Antonio Fletcher. The Gray team consisted of the 1st team offense/2nd team defense, the Red team was the 1st team defense/2nd team offense.
Corey Rucker led the way for Gray in receiving with 10 catches for 101 yards. Fletcher led the Red with 7 tackles. Caleb Bonner had 6 including a TFL.
Blake Grupe hit a pair of field goals on Saturday.
Spring practice is in the books and the summer grind begins. Arkansas State football kicks off the season September 4th at home vs. UCA.
You can check out a play-by-play thread of the Pack Day Spring Game here.
