Gym honors fallen officer killed in line of duty

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several people hit the gym at Griffin Training Center in Jonesboro on Saturday. All to honor fallen Trumann police officer Jonathan Schmidt who was shot and killed 10 years ago while on duty.
Schmidt was shot on April 12, 2011. He later died on April 13.
Schmidt served for four years and left behind a wife and three children.
Wife Andrea Schmidt says it’s important to never forget the men and women in blue who risk their lives daily.
“It’s always good to know they’re still remembered. We know they’re never forgotten, but to have them honored years down the line is very humbling, and our family is very grateful that his memory,” Andrea Schmidt said.
Andrea adds that beautiful things can come from a tragedy. She says that though she still feels the pain of losing her husband every day, she is overwhelmed with gratitude because of the love and support the community has shown her.
All of the proceeds from the event will go toward the ARC3RF fund, a foundation that supports families of Arkansas officers injured or killed in the line of duty.
