A-State beats UTA Sunday to avoid series sweep

JONESBORO, Ark. (4/18/21) – Carter Holt delivered a quality start and Blake McCutchen drove in three runs to lift the Arkansas State baseball team to a 5-3 win over UT Arlington Sunday at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field.
Holt tossed a season-long six innings, allowing just two runs on six hits with five strikeouts for his first quality start, the second of the season for the Red Wolves (10-19, 5-7 SBC). A-State’s pitching only walked one batter and struck out seven in the win over the Mavericks (16-19, 7-5) to salvage the final game of the series.
After Holt left following the sixth, Jack Jumper entered and held off the Mavericks, allowing a run on three hits in 2.0 innings with a pair of punchouts. Kollin Stone then came in and pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn the save.
In addition to McCutchen’s three RBI, Ben Klutts and Tyler Duncan each tallied a pair of hits and scored two runs apiece. Duncan and Jaylon Deshazier each drove in a run for the Scarlet and Black. As a team, the Red Wolves only struck out three times against one of the Sun Belt’s top pitching units.
UTA starter David Moffat took the loss, pitching 6.0 innings and allowing four runs – three of them unearned. Moffat struck out three and walked one before giving way to Zach Norris in the seventh. Jack Hagan pitched the eighth and allowed the final run of the ballgame on one hit.
Arkansas State touched Moffat for three runs in the first to take an early 3-0 lead. After Liam Hicks reached on a fielding error, he moved from first to third on a single by Klutts. Then, Duncan hit an infield single to drive in Hicks for the first run of the contest. Deshazier followed with a single, then McCutchen drove in Klutts and Duncan with a two-run single into left to make it 3-0.
Holt held the Mavericks scoreless until the fourth, when UTA plated a pair of runs on a two-run double by Andrew Miller, scoring Anthony Dominguez and Josh Minjarez to make it 3-2 after four. Miller drove in all three of UTA’s runs on two hits.
The Red Wolves added a run in the sixth on a fielder’s choice by McCutchen, driving in Duncan to make it 4-2 after six.
UTA responded with a run in the eighth on an RBI single by Miller – his third of the game to score pinch-runner JD Wadleigh from second to make it 4-3. A-State answered in the bottom of the inning with a run on a sac fly by Deshazier to score Klutts from third, making it 5-3. Stone then entered and pitched a perfect ninth to earn his fourth save of the year, the 11th of his career, moving him into a tie for third all-time at A-State in career saves.
A-State opens an eight-game road swing on Tuesday, traveling to Conway, Arkansas, to face in-state foe Central Arkansas. First pitch at Bear Stadium is slated for 6 p.m. CT and the radio broadcast can be heard on 95.3 The Ticket.
