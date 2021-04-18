Arkansas softball picks up series win over Georgia

For the second straight game, Arkansas gave its starting pitcher, Jenna Bloom, a lead before she took the circle as the offense exploded for four first inning runs all via the long ball. Infielder Braxton Burnside slugged her 22nd blast of the year, moving into a tie for the eighth-most homers in a single-season in SEC history, to left giving the Hogs a 1-0 lead. Outfielder Hannah McEwen singled through the left side and infielder Danielle Gibson walked, setting up catcher Kayla Green’s three-run bomb that she snuck down the left field line. Green homered for the second time this series and sixth time in her last seven games.