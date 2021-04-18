Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated April 18 at 4:57 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 4:45 p.m., Sunday, April 18, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 333,452 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 261,418 confirmed cases
    • 72,034 probable cases
  • 325,794 recoveries
  • 1,910 active cases
    • 1,325 confirmed active cases
    • 585 probable active cases
  • 5,694 total deaths
    • 4,521 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,173 deaths among probable cases
  • 161 currently hospitalized
    • 54 in ICU
    • 21 on ventilators
  • 3,475,503 people total have been tested
    • 8.9% positive PCR tests
    • 15.6% positive antigen tests
  • 3,128,972 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Sunday, April 18:

  1. Pulaski: 9
  2. Craighead: 8
  3. Lonoke: 7

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,115 26 2,987 102 21,499
Clay 1,738 13 1,675 50 18,233
Cleburne 1,961 13 1,874 73 22,633
Craighead 13,227 102 12,946 178 121,375
Crittenden 5,949 44 5,807 96 43,018
Cross 1,935 9 1,877 49 16,573
Greene 6,060 30 5,954 75 49,431
Independence 3,737 14 3,601 122 42,123
Jackson 3,210 0 3,171 38 27,269
Lawrence 2,083 13 2,027 43 15,432
Mississippi 5,790 20 5,663 107 41,079
Poinsett 3,145 25 3,043 77 27,893
Randolph 2,079 11 2,021 47 20,195
St. Francis 3,558 21 3,496 41 31,199
Sharp 1,572 18 1,509 45 17,564
Stone 984 1 953 30 12,206
White 7,896 50 7,726 118 53,883
Woodruff 644 7 624 13 8,634

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

