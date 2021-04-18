Hundreds of Girl Scouts participate in jamboree event after over one year of canceled events

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Hundreds of Girl Scouts were at Crowley’s Ridge State Park in Paragould this weekend participating in a jamboree event. After over one year of canceled events, a few Girl Scouts say that they’re glad to be able to come together finally.
Over 300 girls from across Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas spent the weekend hiking, camping, and earning wilderness patches, something they haven’t been able to do in-person as a troop for over a year.
Senior scout Meredith Stanley says she’s glad to connect with other troops after a long time of just meeting virtually.
“The last time I went camping was almost two years ago. You don’t really get to do this kind of stuff because it’s such close quarters, so it’s just great to be able to go outside and experience things,” said Stanley. “It really just brings the mood of Girl Scouts up because you’re not seeing each other through a screen.”
Cadette Laura Stephens says she’s also excited to be able to meet face-to-face again.
“It was really hard at first because all we did was basically just Zoom calls, and we didn’t get to do as much together as a troop, and as COVID started spreading out, we started coming together, and it’s just really nice that we were able to do this today because a lot of the events have been canceled,” said Stephens.
All COVID-19 guidelines were followed at the event.
Both girls say participating in Girl Scouts changes your life and teaches valuable life skills. They encourage all girls to get involved with their local troop.
