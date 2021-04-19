Apartment fire shuts down Jonesboro street

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police shut down a Jonesboro street as firefighters knocked down an apartment fire.
The fire started around 8 a.m. Monday, April 19, in the 1400-block of West Huntington, according to E911 Director Jeff Presley. When crews arrived, they found “heavy smoke showing” from the buildings.
Police blocked the roadway while crews worked to put out the flames.
According to fire officials on the scene, the apartments are abandoned and no one was hurt.
The fire marshal has been called to investigate the cause.
