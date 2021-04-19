April 19: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, April 19. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
All eyes are focused on our next cold front early this week, where near-freezing temperatures will follow scattered showers.
High pressure keeps things quiet today with plentiful sunshine and highs near 70°F.
Those 70s return with a strong breeze tomorrow.
By Tuesday afternoon, rain will spread across Region 8 and continue through sunset.
Some sleet or snow may mix with the rain for our northern counties.
Once the rain ends, cold Canadian air will spill into the area Wednesday morning.
You’ll want to cover your sensitive plants to prevent frost damage as the temperature is forecast to fall near 32°F. In fact, we may experience another frost Thursday morning.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
For the first time in a year, hundreds of Girl Scouts gathered in Region 8 for a weekend of camping and bonding.
State lawmakers will tackle several items this week, including a bill that would establish Arkansas as a Second Amendment Sanctuary State.
Local hospital officials say they’re struggling to find and keep healthcare workers, especially nurses.
Local hospital officials say they're struggling to find and keep healthcare workers, especially nurses.
