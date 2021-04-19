Arkansas gas prices trickle down another 2 cents

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas motorists are paying nearly two cents a gallon less to fill up their rides than they did last week but considerably more than this time last year.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.66, according to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,826 Arkansas stations.
That’s 1.9 cents less than drivers paid last week and 3.5 cents less than a month ago. However, it’s $1.18/gallon more than last year.
The national average price remained unchanged, averaging $2.85 a gallon.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said gas prices remained “largely stable” across much of the country except for the West Coast, where prices continue to rise.
“Gasoline demand has given up ground for the second straight week,” he said.
De Haan attributed the decrease to some areas seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases and spring break plans coming to an end.
“The next trend in gas prices isn’t evident just yet,” he said. “We may see additional slight sideways moves in the weeks ahead until either demand starts to increase notably again, or we see the opposite.”
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.