Arkansas reports 59 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas has reported 59 new coronavirus cases and five more deaths from the illness the virus causes.
The Department of Health said Monday that the state’s coronavirus cases since the pandemic began now total 333,511, and its COVID-19 deaths total 5,699.
The state’s active cases, meaning ones that don’t include people who have died or recovered, dropped by 121 to 1,789. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Arkansas rose by three to 164.
Nearly 6,500 additional doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered.
More than 1.5 million of the 2.2 million vaccine doses allocated to the state have been given so far.
