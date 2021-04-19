Arkansas soccer returns to NCAA Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 8 Razorback Soccer earned the No. 6 national seed for the 2020-21 NCAA Tournament and a first round bye as one of the 19 at-large bids. It’s the second-straight season Arkansas enters the tournament as a national seed. The Razorbacks are making their seventh appearance in program history at the NCAA Tournament, all coming under Head Coach Colby Hale. This will be the sixth season since 2013 that the Hogs will have advanced to the second round.