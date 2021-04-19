Bill could require school nurses to undergo additional training

BENTON, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - A new bill discussed at the state capitol could require school districts to get school nurses additional training.
The bill would require at least three hours of ongoing professional development for the nurses, according to a report from content partner KARK.
Sherri Poe, a nurse with the Benton School District, said she understands some can’t get the training due to being in smaller school districts.
However, she added that she believes all school nurses should eventually get the training because the nurse’s role has evolved during her tenure.
“And it changes from year to year, different things like our insulin administration and glucagon that goes with diabetes,” Poe said. “We need to have training for that in every school district.”
The bill would also encourage a nurse to be placed in every school building but doesn’t mandate it.
