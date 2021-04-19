Craighead County Circuit Clerk warns of jury duty scam

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County court officials are warning residents of a new scam making the rounds.
Circuit Clerk Candace Edwards said Monday she had received notice of an apparent scam dealing with jury duty.
The scammers claim, in either an email or telephone call, that the victim had been selected for jury duty but did not appear.
The unsuspecting victims are then asked to pay a fine of $450 for an FTA (failure to appear) or $550 for contempt of court.
“You will never be contacted over the phone to collect money for missing jury duty,” Edwards said. “This is a scam. Do not give anyone money for missing jury duty.”
If you believe you have received one of these messages, contact local police.
