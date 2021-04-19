DACA students can now receive professional licenses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - DACA students now can receive professional licenses after Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed a bill into law Monday.
According to content partner KARK, the law applies to any industry that grants professional licensing or certification, part of an effort to create more opportunities for DACA students.
In the previous session, DACA students received the ability to obtain nursing licenses.
Now, that expands further, with advocates saying this benefits the workforce across the state.
“These are actual students, individuals, human beings, and their parents who have fought for years to do the best they could with their education, to fight for opportunities to only find barriers by our state laws, and now those barriers have been alleviated,” Mireya Reith, Executive Director for Arkansas United, said. “We have untapped potential for all of our students and that’s going to help all Arkansans.”
Occupational and professional licensing entities have to submit their rules to the secretary of state’s office by Jan. 1, 2022.
