Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated April 19 at 5:51 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 5:50 p.m., Monday, April 19, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 333,511 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 261,472 confirmed cases
    • 72,039 probable cases
  • 325,969 recoveries
  • 1,789 active cases
    • 1,269 confirmed active cases
    • 520 probable active cases
  • 5,699 total deaths
    • 4,525 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,174 deaths among probable cases
  • 164 currently hospitalized
    • 55 in ICU
    • 22 on ventilators
  • 3,477,501 people total have been tested
    • 8.9% positive PCR tests
    • 15.6% positive antigen tests
  • 3,131,109 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Monday, April 19:

  1. Pulaski: 16
  2. Benton: 5
  3. Garland, Washington: 4

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,115 21 2,991 103 21,524
Clay 1,739 14 1,675 50 18,252
Cleburne 1,961 13 1,874 73 22,644
Craighead 13,226 94 12,953 178 121,500
Crittenden 5,951 39 5,814 96 43,061
Cross 1,935 6 1,880 49 16,587
Greene 6,062 26 5,960 75 49,498
Independence 3,737 12 3,603 122 42,150
Jackson 3,210 0 3,171 38 27,274
Lawrence 2,084 12 2,029 43 15,437
Mississippi 5,790 19 5,665 107 41,108
Poinsett 3,145 24 3,044 77 27,914
Randolph 2,082 14 2,021 47 20,208
St. Francis 3,558 20 3,497 41 31,286
Sharp 1,572 18 1,509 45 17,645
Stone 984 1 953 30 12,216
White 7,899 38 7,741 118 53,918
Woodruff 644 4 627 13 8,638

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

