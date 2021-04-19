Frost brings potential problems for gardeners

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Frost isn’t finished with Region 8 just yet as gardeners will deal with potential freezing temperatures this week.
Neal Adams, owner of Adams Nursery in Paragould, discussed Monday what plants are safe from the frost, and which are at risk.
“Cruciferous vegetables, which are like cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, those things are going to be okay. They are cold tolerant,” Adams said. “But if you’ve got tomato plants out, pepper plants, those things are definitely going to have to have some protection.”
Adams added that plants like flowers and fruit should be okay as long as the temperature doesn’t drop too low below freezing.
If you are thinking of using plastic to protect your plants, think again.
“Cloth is going to be the ideal thing to cover with,” Adams said. “Don’t use a sheet of plastic. It can still, if it gets cold enough, moisture that gets under the plastic can still frost and cause damage.”
If your plant is in a pot, just move it out of nature’s way and place it in your garage or on your porch, and that should take care of it.
