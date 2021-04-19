Gov. Hutchinson looking to make ‘America Strong and Free’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/Talk Business & Politics) - While he has not officially announced a run for national office, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is making plans to be a voice in the upcoming 2022 elections.
In an exclusive Sunday interview with content partner Talk Business & Politics, Hutchinson said he plans to start a political action effort for education advocacy and to raise money for GOP candidates across the United States.
The governor said he hopes “America Strong and Free” will help influence the country’s direction in 2022.
“There will be two parts of ‘America Strong and Free.’ One will be an educational branch that will help raise money, educate people on the principles and issues,” Hutchinson said. “Then, there will be a leadership PAC, part of it that will help in supporting the candidates, but also the national voice in terms of what I can do in 2022.”
TBP noted that legal paperwork has not yet been filed.
Hutchinson also weighed in on where he thinks President Joe Biden is leading the country, as well as former President Donald Trump’s criticism of his decision to veto a transgender restriction bill.
