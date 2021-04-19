Helicopter called to crash on Red Wolf Blvd.

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police have requested an air ambulance at a crash on Red Wolf Boulevard.
The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. Monday, April 19, at the intersection of Nettleton Avenue.
A Jonesboro police desk sergeant said a helicopter has been dispatched to the scene.
The collision is blocking traffic, and motorists are being diverted down Stallings Lane.
