Lumber price increase impacts construction company

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One Jonesboro construction company says with a 180% increase in lumber prices, it is making it tough to build at a reasonable price.
“Yeah, we have experiences with it, obviously in the construction market. We’ve seen a huge increase,” says Luke McCartney, owner of N. McCartney Construction.
He says he continues to see how the increase is affecting his day-to-day work.
“You know people are doing projects at home. Then for builders, we are having a difficult time getting the materials we need. Lead times have gotten longer; shipping is taking longer. So, it’s been an issue. So what does that cause? The prices are going up,” he says.
He says there are many causes to the increase in prices for lumber, one being supply and demand.
The challenge for the construction company is pricing for their clients, so being transparent with their clients is how they have navigated the increases.
“We are having to fluctuate and change due to the prices increasing, but we try to tell them in advance that there is a chance that lumber will continue to go up, and this is the best we can do at the moment,” says McCartney.
He said that in October 2020, he could buy lumber for around $20 now; it is about $40, depending on where he buys it.
McCartney hopes that when more workers can go back into the manufacturing factories, prices will level out.
