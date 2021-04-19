Man arrested on NWA aggravated robbery warrant

Simon Robert Plank was arrested April 19 without incident on a warrant for aggravated robbery, according to Pocahontas Police. (Source: Randolph County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 19, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT - Updated April 19 at 8:38 PM

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Pocahontas Police Department arrested a man wanted in a double shooting investigation in Fort Smith.

According to a news release, Simon Robert Plank was arrested April 19 without incident on a warrant for aggravated robbery.

Police were notified on April 18 that Plank was living in a Pocahontas residence.

According to KNWA, Fort Smith police are continuing their investigation after a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were shot around 10 p.m. Thursday, April 15.

Both men remain in serious condition.

