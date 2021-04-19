Man arrested on NWA aggravated robbery warrant

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Pocahontas Police Department arrested a man wanted in a double shooting investigation in Fort Smith.
According to a news release, Simon Robert Plank was arrested April 19 without incident on a warrant for aggravated robbery.
Police were notified on April 18 that Plank was living in a Pocahontas residence.
According to KNWA, Fort Smith police are continuing their investigation after a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were shot around 10 p.m. Thursday, April 15.
Both men remain in serious condition.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.