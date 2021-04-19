$9 million school expansion project near completion

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The over a year and a half expansion project, costing around $9 million at Paragould School District, is almost complete. Students and teachers say that the new facilities will improve education and get students more interested and involved.
The band, agriculture, and ROTC buildings are completed. Awnings, sidewalks, and a band practice field are being installed.
“People want to get more involved because we have more opportunities for training and practices and a lot more space, as you can see, and it’s just really nice. It’s a great thing to have,” Samantha Wood said.
Wood says they have plenty of room in the ROTC building for physical training, running, and even a workout room.
“Having this new building is just going to be so great for the new students like we worked very hard for this,” Dustie Hall said.
Hall has been in the band all four years of high school. She says their current building is cramped.
“We have instruments on top of instruments, and just being able to have your own personal space and getting to enjoy band to a bigger extent is, like, very exciting,” said Hall.
Hall says the expansion will serve students for years to come, with plenty of storage space, individual practice rooms, an area to load up their band truck, and a practice field steps away is a huge leap forward.
“I feel like it’s going to teach us a lot more. Just having more room to breathe and new equipment that we’re going to be able to learn on for a long time,” Macy Harrelson said.
Harrelson says her favorite part of the new agriculture building is the animal science department, fully equipped with everything to take care of barn animals and fish.
They have an all-new woodshop, metal room, and greenhouse.
Students are already hard at work in the agriculture and ROTC buildings. Students will start moving into the band building next week.
