Sheriff: 2 pounds of meth found in camper, 3 arrested

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Deputies arrested three people after they say the search of a camper turned up two pounds of meth.
The Sharp County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Cherokee Village Police Department, Arkansas State Police, and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officers executed a search warrant Friday, April 19, at Griffin Park.
Chief Deputy Aaron Presser said officers found over two pounds of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, various unidentified pills, drug paraphernalia, and more than $4,000 in cash.
Officers arrested Michael Barber, Casey Clouse, and William Yarbrough.
The three are being held at the Sharp County Jail awaiting the filing of formal charges.
