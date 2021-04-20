April 20: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Tuesday, April 20. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Warm today but a cold front will blast through this evening bringing a few showers and even some snow to parts of the area.
While temperatures will plunge into the 30s, only about half of Region 8 will see freezing temps by Wednesday morning.
There’s still a chance frost could form Wednesday night into Thursday morning as winds subside.
News Headlines
While others have wilted during the pandemic, business is blooming for one Region 8 store.
State lawmakers are considering a bill that could require school nurses to undergo more training.
A man convicted of killing a Region 8 police officer will not be getting out of prison for at least four more years.
