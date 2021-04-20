Arkansas State baseball falls to UCA

Gregson took over for Navarro in the third and was greeted by three straight hits to start the inning. Hicks opened the frame by working the count and reaching on an opposite-field ground-rule double. A single by Klutts then put runners at the corners with nobody out before Duncan drove in Hicks with a base hit. Jaylon Deshazier then reached on a fielder’s choice to continue the inning with two down. He scored from first when Sturgeon dropped a fly ball to center off Sky-Lar Culver’s bat to give the Red Wolves a 2-1 lead.