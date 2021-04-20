Bill looks to cleanup absentee ballots issues in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Absentee Voting Integrity Act of 2021, SB701, looks to clean up issues with absentee ballots.
State Sen. Clarke Tucker, a bill sponsor, told KARK the idea for the bill started with issues happening in Pulaski County during the last general election.
The bill would ask the Secretary of State’s office to create an application for all Arkansas counties and make the applications easier to understand.
Tucker says many people who are now aware of how the absentee ballot is used will likely continue to do so.
“I think going forward we’ll have fewer absentee ballots than we did in 2020 but I think we’ll have much more than before 2020 because I think some people learned they can vote that way and they will continue to vote that way in the future,” Tucker said.
