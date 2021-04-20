Brookland, Craighead County looks to improve dangerous intersection

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A highway with blazing speeds meet what many call a dangerous intersection.
Tuesday morning, Arkansas State Police are still investigating how a three-car crash stopped traffic for well over an hour and sent two people by helicopter to area hospitals.
“It’s a little bit more serious when school time is in because it involves so many in the family,” Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones said.
The concern with this intersection is that it’s five lanes, with people trying to come straight across and people trying to turn across opposite sides of traffic.
All, while the speed limit in the area is 60 mph.
Since it’s a state highway, Brookland has its hands tied on what can be done to make this intersection safe.
“ArDOT won’t do a study because it’s not in city limits,” Jones said.
Instead, that responsibility falls on Craighead County.
While the need for the light wasn’t as pressing in the past, current Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said that he’s already working together with Jones to find a solution.
“We discussed it, and he really felt like it’d be a good thing for either one of us,” Day said. “For the city of Brookland or Craighead County.”
The Arkansas Department of Transportation will have to do a traffic study first. If the study warrants the implementation of the new light, grants will be applied through the highway department.
And Brookland and Craighead County will split the rest of the bill.
“The very brief conversation that Mayor Jones and I had, we’re going to figure out a way to partner on that.” Day said.
