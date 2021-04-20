City council approves cottage housing; private club permit

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday to bring cottage housing to the city.
The measure was brought before the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission back in January.
Many community members voiced their concerns with the ordinance, including the 10-foot distance between the homes and parking.
Derrel Smith, MAPC director, says in some areas, their hands are tied.
“We have done as much as the state’s going to allow us to do on putting design guidelines on single-family homes,” Smith said.
Most of the city council approved the ordinance, with Dr. Charles Coleman abstaining from the vote.
Smith is expected to give a more detailed response to members of the community.
During the meeting, a private club permit was approved for the Lost Pizza Company location on Hilltop.
The restaurant still has a couple of steps to go before serving alcohol.
The ordinance passed on its third reading.
The Lost Pizza Company location on Southwest Drive already serves alcohol.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.